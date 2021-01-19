‘Pay employees for quarantine’

Special Correspondent

19 January 2021 02:28 IST

The government has issued an order directing employers of both organised and unorganised sectors to mandatorily quarantine employees in case they get COVID-19 and release salary for the leave period.

The order will come into effect from the days of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, said Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar. Employers of both organised and unorganised sectors have to implement the order mandatorily.

The Labour Department has been instructed to ensure effective implementation. It was reported that many in the unorganised sectors had been sacked and not provided salary in the lockdown and later.

Advertising

Advertising