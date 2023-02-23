ADVERTISEMENT

Pay commission to be told to submit interim report within March

February 23, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau:

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced in the Legislative Assembly that he would direct the Seventh Pay Commission, which is looking into the revision of salaries for the State government staff, to submit an interim report within March so that the government could take steps to commence implementation of its recommendations immediately.

The Karnataka State Government Employees’ Association had set a seven-day deadline for the government to announce the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission report and threatened to strike work if the demand was not met. The employees have also sought reverting to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

Replying to the debate on the State Budget in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said, “The representatives of the employees’ association met and sought an early implementation of the pay commission report. Hence I will ask the commission to submit an interim report within March. Soon after we get the report, we will examine it and take steps for implementation.”

