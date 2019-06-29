Pay-and-park system on D. Devaraj Urs Road?

Getting parking space on D. Devaraj Urs Road is often agonising. For a four-wheeler owner, during most times in the day, the road is out of bounds for parking and efforts put in all these years have failed miserably to address this issue.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been blamed for its failure to establish a system where everyone gets parking at ease. In spite of suggestions by the city police and transport experts to introduce a pay-and-park system, the MCC had not given a proper thought on the urgency of such an arrangement.

Now, after dilly-dallying for over a decade, the civic body has shown interest in operating pay and park on its own after failing to get private players for the same.

“The MCC will seek legal opinion on whether the civic body can really operate parking on its own,” said MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, when asked why the MCC cannot implement the arrangement at least on an experimental basis to see the impact and its better side.

In 2012, MCC council passed a resolution for introducing pay and park in the city but the ruling has not been implemented so far. The reasons could be many and the answer for the delay lies with the MCC, which has formulated a policy on parking with guidelines on easing parking woes in the wake of rise in vehicle population and shrinking parking space. But, the MCC’s actions do not match its policy.

D. Devaraj Urs Road has bays to park about 200 cars. However, about 100 cars, purportedly belonging to shop owners and those running businesses in the surrounding locality, are always found parked there during business hours, denying rightful parking space for shoppers and tourists.

The Mysuru City Police had recommended pay and park to deal with the problem of dawn to dusk parking of cars on the road by shopkeepers, and to ensure parking space for tourists and shoppers. But it is difficult to comprehend why the authorities chose to remain blind despite the difficulties faced by motorists.