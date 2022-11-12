Pay-and-park scheme on Devaraja Urs Road will be introduced soon: Mayor

Getting parking space for four-wheelers is a big challenge on D. Devaraj Urs Road in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The introduction of pay-and-park scheme on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the city’s most vibrant commercial hub which is facing serious parking crisis since over a decade, has remained a challenge for both the Mysuru City Corporation and the Mysuru City Police.

The scheme remains a non-starter although the MCC Council had approved the proposal a decade ago, in the absence of consensus and resistance from a section of the business community..

The Mysuru traffic police tried to push the proposal forward last year but it did not receive support.

The authorities chose to remain blind despite the problems faced by motorists.

Getting parking space on the road is often distressing. For a four-wheeler owner, during most times of the day, the road is out of bounds for parking.

The MCC is often blamed for its “failure” or delay in establishing a system where everyone gets parking space on the road.

However, the newly-appointed Mayor, Shivakumar, says he is confident of introducing the scheme on Urs Road by this year-end. “The MCC will remain firm on its decision this time and moreover the traders and stakeholders have extended their support for making pay and park a reality,” he told The Hindu.

In 2012, MCC council passed a resolution for introducing pay and park but it is not introduced so far despite knowing the parking woes on the road.

The road has bays to park about 200 cars. However, about 100 cars, purportedly belonging to shop owners and those running businesses in the surrounding locality, are always found parked there during business hours, denying rightful parking space for shoppers and tourists.

Mr Shivakumar said, “If anybody opposes pay and park, it is their loss as business is assured if shoppers and tourists get parking space. Nobody will come here to shop parking their vehicles somewhere else. The traders and the stakeholders have agreed to support the MCC. It can be a win-win situation for both traders and shoppers.”

Last year, the police proposed the rule where no four-wheeler could be parked beyond four hours. If done vehicles would be wheel-locked and penalty would be imposed on the erring vehicle owner. The shopkeepers were told about alternative parking space available in the vicinity.