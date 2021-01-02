‘Pay and park’ a non-starter

MYSURU

The ‘pay and park’ scheme on D. Devaraj Urs Road, which was proposed several times to ease the parking crisis, has remained a non-starter. Even the projects of building multi-level parking lots here have not seen any headway.

The Mysuru City Corporation had proposed multi-level parking infrastructure at Gaadi Chowk off D. Devaraj Urs Road and on the plot in front of KSRTC mofussil bus stand on the advice of the Urban Development Department.

The MCC was under pressure to focus on parking projects on priority to ready the infrastructure for the future as parking problems were on the rise. However, it did not make any progress in its plan owing to financial reasons and apparent lack of support from the elected representatives.

The MCC had tried to introduce a pay and park facility on the busy road on the advice of the city police and locals to ease the parking crisis. But, on all the occasions, the proposal received a cold response. Proposals were being made for over one-and-a-half decades.

The roads surrounding D. Devaraj Urs Road get clogged with vehicles parked haphazardly.

Traffic experts had been saying that multi-level parking lots at important places, especially near key commercial hubs, and a rational parking fee are the solutions to the parking problem.

Parking on the footpaths is a common sight on major roads here. Even violation of building norms is unchecked. It is mandatory for all multi-storeyed commercial buildings to provide parking space in their basement. But the basement space is being used for commercial purposes. The MCC has turned a blind eye to these violations.