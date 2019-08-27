Pawnbrokers seek exemption from scope of Debt Relief Act

With the rules to implement the Debt Relief Act, 2018 coming into force in the second week of August, setting the stage for its implementation across the State, the Karnataka Pawn Brokers’ Association on Monday met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, seeking their exemption from the purview of the Act.

While the 90-day window for debtors to seek relief by applying before the respective Assistant Commissioner commenced on July 23, the rules to implement the Act were notified on August 14.

Sources in the Cooperation Department said that though the window for application has commenced, it was too early for them to say anything about the numbers. “The burden of proof lies with the debtors. The applications will be disposed of by revenue officials after hearing from both debtors and lenders,” a senior official said, adding that the numbers could be clear in a month’s time.

The Debt Relief Act is being implemented in the State for the second time in the past four decades, after the government headed by the late D. Devaraj Urs implemented it in the late 1970s. In Karnataka, more than 6,000 pawnbrokers are registered with the Cooperation Department.

Office-bearers of Karnataka Pawn Brokers’ Association met Mr. Yediyurappa and urged the government to exempt them from the provisions of the Act. The association said implementation of the Act has already begun in some districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga and Hassan. The association also recently approached the High Court seeking relief from the Act.

“We feel bringing pawnbrokers under the Act is unfair as we have paid licence fees and follow all the procedures laid down by the government. While we charge 14% interest as fixed by the government, there are several Non-Banking Financial Companies that charge up to 36% interest. But they have been exempted from the Act,” said Sampathraj Bhantia, an office-bearer of the association. He said pawnbrokers have been playing a crucial role in financing those in need who otherwise may not get institutional financial assistance.