Pavitra Vastra project: Women weavers to protest in Shivamogga on June 2

June 01, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Members of the Charaka Women’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society of Bheemanakone in Sagar taluk have decided to stage a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on Friday (June 2) alleging corruption in the Department of Handloom and Textiles in the implementation of the Pavitra Vastra project.

Women weavers of the Society are expected to take part in the protest, demanding an inquiry into the corruption in the department. Noted theatre personality Prasanna, founder of the society, will also participate.

Pavitra Vastra project

The society had proposed the Pavitra Vastra (sacred fabric) project, which the State Government announced it would take up during the Congress rule. Later, it was expanded during the BJP’s rule under B.S. Yediyurappa. The project was launched with the objective of supplying handloom products to religious institutions in the State and outside.

“Buddhist monks and heads of mutts in Karnataka have supported the project. They need the sacred fabric, and the demand will increase. The concept has the potential to be another AMUL-like experiment in Karnataka. However, due to the corruption of the officers, the weavers did not get financial support,” said Prasanna.

Funds withheld from Charaka

The State Government had assured funds for the project. But it did not reach the organisation. “The project has been completed, but the government’s share of ₹93 lakhs did not reach the organisation. The officers concerned withheld the amount,” he explained.

The organisation has demanded a thorough inquiry into the affairs of the Handloom and Textiles Department by an independent agency. Mr. Prasanna said the protesters would go on a hunger strike if the government did not respond to the demand.