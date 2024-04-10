Pavan M.S. second highest score in II PU commerce in Karnataka

April 10, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Pavan M.S. of Kumadvathi PU College at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district of Karnataka secured the second highest score in II PU commerce stream. He secured 596 out of 600. He scored 100 each in Kannada, Economics, Accountancy, and Statistics, and 98 each in English and Business Studies.

Results of II PU annual exams were announced on April 10.

Pavan is the son of S. Manjunatha, an employee of Kumadvathi College of Education, and Anitha M.S. He attributed his impressive score in the annual examination to the support of the teaching staff in the college and his parents. He wants to become a chartered accountant.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who is secretary of the college board of management, and the college staff have congratulated Pavan for his achievement.

