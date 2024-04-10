GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pavan M.S. second highest score in II PU commerce in Karnataka

He wants to become a chartered accountant

April 10, 2024 02:09 pm | Updated 02:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Pavan M.S of Kumadvathi PU College in Shikaripur secured second rank in II commerce. Results of II PU annual exams were announced on April 10, 2024.

Pavan M.S of Kumadvathi PU College in Shikaripur secured second rank in II commerce. Results of II PU annual exams were announced on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Pavan M.S. of Kumadvathi PU College at Shikaripur in Shivamogga district of Karnataka secured the second highest score in II PU commerce stream. He secured 596 out of 600. He scored 100 each in Kannada, Economics, Accountancy, and Statistics, and 98 each in English and Business Studies.

Results of II PU annual exams were announced on April 10.

Pavan is the son of S. Manjunatha, an employee of Kumadvathi College of Education, and Anitha M.S. He attributed his impressive score in the annual examination to the support of the teaching staff in the college and his parents. He wants to become a chartered accountant.

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, who is secretary of the college board of management, and the college staff have congratulated Pavan for his achievement.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.