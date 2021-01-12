Pavan Kumar Malapati takes charge as Ballari Deputy Commissioner

Pavan Kumar Malapati (right) taking charge from outing Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul in Ballari on Monday.

Pavan Kumar Malapati, a 2012 batch Indian Administrative Service officer, took charge as Deputy Commissioner of Ballari on Sunday. Outgoing Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul, who was designated private secretary to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has handed over charge.

Mr. Malapati was working as Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) before being posted to Ballari. He had earlier worked as Assistant Commissioner in Sirsi and Hosapete and also Chief Executive Officer of Bidar Zilla Panchayat.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nakul thanked the people of Ballari for their cooperation during his service as Deputy Commissioner in the last one year and seven months.

“I enjoyed the cooperation of people, people’s representatives, civil society groups and mediapersons during my service in Ballari. Their cooperation during a hard time [COVID-19] was memorable,” Mr. Nakul said.

Mr. Malapati said that he would take forward the work of Mr. Nakul for the all-round development of the district.

“I had worked as Assistant Commissioner of Hosapete and have knowledge of Ballari district. People’s issues would be put on top priority,” he said.

Mr. Malapati later heard the grievances of people in his office.