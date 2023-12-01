December 01, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Due to paucity of funds and drought in Karnataka, the Kannada Sahitya Parishath has decided to postpone the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, which was scheduled to be held in Mandya, for an indefinite period. The Kannada Sahitya Parishath had sought ₹25 crore from the government for the festival.

“It is not right to celebrate a Kannada festival when people are in trouble. So, we have decided to postpone the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana for an indefinite period,” said Mahesh Joshi, president of Kannada Sahitya Parishath. “The government has not said anything about postponing the literature festival. I have taken this decision in the interest of the people of the State. The literature festival will be held after the drought situation improves,” he added.

Lack of funding

The Kannada Sahitya Parishth has been organising the All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana every year, usually in January. Last time, the 86th Sahitya Sammelana was held in Haveri from January 5 to 7. Preparations begin about three months before the literature festival.

“Last time, the State Government announced ₹25 crore in the budget for the literature festival and released the money. This year, I requested the government to announce a fund of ₹25 crore for the 87th Kannada literature festival. However, the government has not announced the grant in the budget. Instead, the Chief Minister has promised to provide adequate funds,” said Mr. Joshi.

“The government has allocated ₹5 crore in the budget for various activities of the Parishath. But, only ₹1.66 crore has been released so far. The money released now is sufficient for the salary of the staff of the Parishath. I have requested the government to release the remaining amount in a single instalment. After receiving this amount, preparations for the Mandya literature festival will be launched,” he said.

“The 87th Kannada literature festival has to be done in coordination with Kannada Sahitya Parishath, State Government and the district administration. An appropriate decision will be taken about holding a literature festival. On the basis of the grant released by the government, the literature festival will be organized without any extravagance,” he added.

District and taluk conferences doubtful

This year, the district and taluk level literary conferences are also looking doubtful.

“Since the government has not released adequate funds to the Kannada Sahitya Parishath, the president of the Parishath has suggested that resources be consolidated at the local level for the district and taluk literature festivals in February 2024. Without any grant and support from the Parishath, it is very difficult to organise any literature festival in the taluk and district level,” said a president of a District Kannada Sahitya Parishath.