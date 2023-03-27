ADVERTISEMENT

Pattabhisheka of new seer of Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola completed

March 27, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Hassan

The pattabhisheka — installation ceremony — began with religious programmes on March 26 morning and concluded on March 27

The Hindu Bureau

Monks and followers gather to pay their last respects to Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy of Jain mutt at Shravanbelagola, in Hassan district of Karnataka, who passed away on March 23, 2023.

Hassan

The pattabhisheka — installation ceremony — of Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka swamy as head of Jain mutt at Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka concluded on March 27. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy, who passed away on March 23, had named Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka, 22, as his successor.

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka is a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district. He took deeksha on December 2, 2022. 

The ceremony had begun with religious programmes on March 26 morning. The new seer was taken on a palanquin in the presence of Lalitakeerthi Bhattara of Karkala, Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka of Kanakagiri Jain mutt, former Minister Abhayachandra Jain, and Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled the efforts of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy in spreading the message of Bahubali across the globe. “His knowledge and personality remain inspirational to me. He will be remembered forever for his noble works.”

The new seer sought the cooperation of other seers and devotees to carry forward the good works of the late seer.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US