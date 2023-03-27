Pattabhisheka of new seer of Jain mutt in Shravanabelagola completed

March 27, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - Hassan

The pattabhisheka — installation ceremony — of Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka swamy as head of Jain mutt at Shravanabelagola in Channarayapatna taluk of Karnataka concluded on March 27. Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy, who passed away on March 23, had named Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka, 22, as his successor.

Agama Keerthi Bhattaraka is a native of Sagar in Shivamogga district. He took deeksha on December 2, 2022.

The ceremony had begun with religious programmes on March 26 morning. The new seer was taken on a palanquin in the presence of Lalitakeerthi Bhattara of Karkala, Bhuvanakeerthi Bhattaraka of Kanakagiri Jain mutt, former Minister Abhayachandra Jain, and Shravanabelagola MLA C.N. Balakrishna.

He recalled the efforts of Charukeerthi Bhattaraka swamy in spreading the message of Bahubali across the globe. “His knowledge and personality remain inspirational to me. He will be remembered forever for his noble works.”

The new seer sought the cooperation of other seers and devotees to carry forward the good works of the late seer.