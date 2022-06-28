Patrol police saves student in the nick of time

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh B. and head constable Chandrashekharaiah saved a 26-year-old youth who had attempted to end his life in J.P. Nagar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a swift action, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh B. and his colleague Head constable Chandrashekharaiah rescued a 26-year-old student who attempted to end his life at a paying guest accommodation in J.P. Nagar on Monday.

The student, a native of Pune, was pursuing food technology at Jain University and was staying at the PG in Sarakki junction.

On Monday evening, the boy’s friend Akhilesh received a message from him on his phone informing that he was going to end his life. Shocked, Akhilesh called 112 for help and the control room staff aired the message to Hoysala no. 244 asking them to take immediate action. Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Chandrashekharaiah located the address and rushed to the room to find the boy lying in a pool of blood.

Without wasting time, the police wrapped a cloth around the boy’s wrist and carried him to the ambulance that reached the spot in five minutes. He was rushed to Rajarajeshwari Medical College, R.R. Nagar, where he is recovering.

It was emotional moment for Mr. Ramesh and Mr. Chandrashekharaiah as the boy’s friends and relatives reached the hospital and thanked the duo for saving his life. Senior officials of the 112 team called the police and congratulated them.

Further probe revealed that the boy was depressed and was not attending the college for the last few days.