Patriotic fervour marks Independence Day celebrations in North Karnataka

August 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Belagavi

Independence Day was observed with patriotic fervour across North Karnataka on Tuesday. District in-charge Ministers hoisted the national flag during the celebrations in various districts.

Public Works Minister and district in-charge Satish Jarkiholi participated in the event in Belagavi, while M.B. Patil participated in the celebrations in Vijayapura district and R.B. Thimmapur in Bagalkot district.

Apart from speaking about the benefits of the five guarantees of the State government, they announced new schemes for their respective districts.

The State government will construct a 10-km-long flyover across Belagavi city at a cost of ₹350 crore, Mr. Jarkiholi said in Belagavi.

The 10-km six-lane structure will connect the Karnataka-Maharashtra National Highway 48 and National Highway 748 that lie at the two ends of the city. It will connect the service roads leading to the central bus stand and the city bus stand along the way.

“The government will also begin work on building a new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Belagavi at a cost of around ₹300 crore. It will be built in 52,800 square metres of land in the same place that the Deputy Commissioner’s office stands now. The six-storeyed structure will be able to house 31 offices, apart from the Deputy Commissioner’s office. It will also have ample parking space. A new industrial estate will be developed all along the new ring road in Belagavi,” the Minister said.

“The Union government has sanctioned a ₹157 crore underground drainage project for Belagavi under AMRUT scheme,” he said.

Of the 102 works taken up under the Smart City scheme, 96 have been completed at a cost of ₹804 crore. A total of ₹854 crore has been released till now. The scheme aims to spend ₹1,000 crore towards urban development with a 50:50 partnership from the Central and State governments.

“The government will soon complete the super-speciality hospital on the district civil hospital premises. Another 18 hospital buildings are in various stages of construction at an estimated cost of ₹365 crore. A branch of Kidwai Cancer Hospital will also come up in Belagavi,” the Minister said.

The government is confident that 11 lift irrigation projects will be completed on time. They include Tubachi, Kempawad, Venkateshwar, Godachinamalki, Chachadi, Murgod, Rameshwar, Salapur, Adavisiddeshwar and Shankarling.

These will not only irrigate 82,500 hectares of land in Belagavi but also 13,800 hectares in Bagalkot and 44,300 hectares in Vijayapura districts. As much as ₹5,541 crore has been spent on them till now.

In Vijayapura

In Vijayapura, Mr. Patil, who is the Industries and Infrastructure Minister, unfurled the national flag and addressed the gathering. He said that the government is committed to inaugurating the airport in Shivamogga on August 31. The State government is spending an additional ₹300 crore towards development of the airport in Vijayapura.

“My focus areas are drinking water and irrigation, afforestation and education development in the backward areas of the State, including Vijayapura. Creative schemes will be drawn up to ensure this,” he said.

As many as 30 power distribution sub-centres will be installed across Vijayapura district at a cost of ₹1,850 crore. These will ensure that the 2.75 lakh irrigation pumpsets will get seven hours of three phase uninterrupted power supply during the day. It will help farmers who are not served by any permanent irrigation scheme or reservoir supply, he said.

A sum of ₹3,454 crore is being spent on laying over 4,000 km of pipelines for multi village water supply schemes. Residents of Chadchan, Indi, Managuli, Nidagundi, Kolhar, Nalatwad, Muddebihal, Talikoti, Devar Hippargi, Alamel, Sindagi, Babaleshwar and Tikota will benefit from this.

Vijayapura city will get water from Kolhar, Bhutnal, Mulawad and Tidagundi branch canals, the Minister said. Over two lakh saplings will be planted in the 1,500 acre land near Mamadapur tank, Mr. Patil said.