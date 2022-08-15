Patriotic fervour, gaiety marks I-Day celebration at Yadgir, Raichur

People taking out a 1,000ft-long nation flag in Raichur city on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Independence Day was celebrated in Yadgir and Raichur in a grand manner.

District in-charge Ministers Prabhu Chavan and Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa hoisted the national flag at Yadgir and Raichur, respectively, and received the guard of honor from the police department during the event.

Children from government and private schools performed cultural programmes to patriotic songs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both the Ministers remembered the supreme sacrifices of the freedom fighters in bringing independence to India. “Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Bhagath Singh, Subhas Chandra Bose, B.R. Ambedkar, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lala Lajpat Rai, Chandrashekhar Azad, Moulana Abul Kalam Azad, Jhansi Rani Laxmibai, Kittur Rani Channamma, Sangolli Rayanna and other freedom fighters from the districts have joined hands to the freedom struggle. The sacrifice of these heroes will always remain in the hearts of people,” they said.

Mr. Chavan and Mr. Munenakoppa praised the Union and State governments for bringing out pro-people programmes.

In Yadgir

Mr. Chavan said under the Jaljivan Mission, out of 2.32 lakh houses, tap water has been connected to 1.12 lakh houses. “Drinking water will be supplied to 710 rural hamlets and three towns at a cost of ₹2,050 crore under Jaladhare programme,” he said. He also said that ₹1,110.7 crore was released to Yadgir district from Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board from 2013 to 2022-23 and of the released amount, 3,361 works have been taken up and of them, 2,744 works have been completed so far.

In Raichur

The IIIT was established in the district at the cost of ₹10.83 crore and of which ₹2.75 crore was released under the IT/BT Department and remaining ₹7.46 crore was released by the KKRDB, Mr. Munenakoppa said.

The new airport near Yaramaras, outskirts of Raichur, will come up in 404 acres of land as the administrative approval for ₹185.57 crore was given. The Minister said that ₹1,679 crore was released by the KKRDB from 2013 to 2022-23 and ₹898 crore was released by the State government from 2019 to 2022. As many as 1,304 works were sanctioned and of them 610 works have been completed, he added.