Patil visits industries, promises funds for revival of NGEF

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil on Monday said that the State government was contemplating simplifying the process of conversion of agricultural land for industrial development particularly when farmers intended to establish agro-based industries on their farmlands.

He made this disclosure during his visit to the industrial estates of Hubballi-Dharwad on Monday, during which interacted with the industrialists and also assured necessary funds for revival of Hubballi unit of NGEF, which is under loss.

Accompanied by officials, Mr. Patil visited some industries at Gamanagatti and Belur Industrial estates and sought information on the latest technologies, businesses, scope for development and the problems they faced with regard to allotment of industrial sites and infrastructure.

The Minister first visited a fruit processing unit at Gamanagatti Industrial estate which has now crossed a turnover of ₹100 crore within a few years of its establishment. He said that there was huge scope for agriculture-based industries in the region, which should be exploited in a systematic manner.

“If farmers wished to establish agro-based industries on their farmland, then the government will help them in this regard. The government is contemplating further simplifying the process of converting farmland for use for industrial purposes,” he said.

Subsequently, he visited some industrial units at the SEZ at Itigatti in Dharwad zone before proceeding to Belur Industrial estate where he visited few units. He was accompanied by Commissioner of KIADB Mahesh, Managing Director of Karnataka Udyoga Mitra Doddabasavaraju, Deputy Manager of NGEF and other officials.

During this interaction with the officials, the Minister expressed concern over the issues concerning industrial site allotments in the recent years and lack of industrial development even after allotment of industrial sites. He sought to know from the officials the reasons for lack of industrial development at the expected level. He told them that it was their responsibility to ensure that industrial units were set up at the earliest after the allotment process was completed.

Revival of NGEF

During his visit to the Hubballi unit of NGEF, which is known for quality transformers and motors, he assured necessary funds for revival of the unit, which is under loss. He said that the issue would be taken up with experts and based on their recommendations, further steps would be taken for its revival and strengthening.

On the occasion, representatives of the Employees’ Union submitted a memorandum to the Minister on the need for revival and wage revision. He said that the government would work towards reviving the unit.

