Patil questions funds given to BJP workers

Bengaluru

04 March 2020 22:17 IST

Questioning the government over sanctioning of funds in the name of BJP workers and officebearers by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Leader of Opposition in the Council S.R. Patil on Wednesday accused the department of irregularities in allocation of ₹223 crore for flood relief.

Pointing at the funds allocated in the name of Yadgir BJP secretary, Raitha Morcha leader and other party workers, the Congress leader said if the funds had been allocated to a legislator or members of zilla panchayat or taluk panchayat, it would not have created problem. “Funds have been allotted to former legislators R. Shankar and H. Vishwanath (who shifted to the BJP recently),” he said. Mr. Patil said that he had written to the Chief Secretary highlighting the issues and an inquiry had been ordered. “But the inquiry officer has not called me nor do I know the fate of the inquiry. Money has been misappropriated. We would have no problem if money was spent in the flood-affected areas.”

Replying to his allegation, Muzrai Minister and Leader of the House Srinivas Poojary said such disbursals have happened during the Congress regime too. “People ask for funds for development in their areas and funds are allocated. It does not mean the funds go to the individual. Due diligence is done.”

Googal trouble

If the search engine Google helps you navigate your road trips, its namesake, spelt as Googal, a village, has connectivity issues. The village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur is hard to reach as a stretch of the road connecting Devadurga and Googal, and Googal and Sankeshwarahala is in bad shape. Raising the issue in the council, Congress member Basavaraj Patil Itagi said he had raised the issue of bad roads connecting Googal several times over the last four years but to no avail. “Schoolchildren find it difficult to commute as craters have formed on the roads. PWD officials are not maintaining the road citing the tendering of work, which has not been taken up. Public Works Minister Govind Karjol, in his reply, said the earlier tender had been terminated and a fresh one has been invited. “Work will start soon,” he said.

‘Speak in Kannada or translate speech’

When BJP member Lehar Singh started reading his statement on Covid-19, Congress leaders, including Leader of the Opposition S.R. Patil and former Minister H.M. Revanna, took objection to it. “Some of us on this side cannot understand English. Either he should speak in Kannada or arrangement should be made to translate the speech into Kannada. He (Mr. Singh) has been with us for long, he should speak in Kannada,” Mr. Patil said. Chairman Prathap Chandra Shetty enquired with Mr. Singh whether he knew Kannada. Responding to the chairman, Mr. Singh said he can speak Kannada and proceeded to speak in the language.

Documentary on Constitution

Chairman of Legislative Council Prathap chandra Shetty, in his opening remarks on the discussion on the Constitution, said work on the Kannada translation of the 10-episode documentary made by Shyam Benegal on the making of Constitution, is close to completion. Mr. Benegal’s work was commissioned by the Rajya Sabha. The work on translation started during the 60th year of Legislature here. “We will finish the translation soon and I want to create an opportunity for all legislators and students to watch the episodes. It’s an easier way to understand the Constitution, which is the basis of our democracy,” Mr. Shetty added.