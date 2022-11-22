Patil Puttappa’s granddaughter meets Joshi, Horatti

November 22, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Vijayamala S. Patil, granddaughter of well-known journalist Patil Puttappa, who recently drew attention to government apathy on according a befitting tribute to Patil Puttappa, has said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Member of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti have assured her of taking up the issue with the Chief Minister and the authorities concerned.

In a press release here, Ms. Patil has said that she recently met Mr. Joshi and Mr. Horatti on the issue and apprised them of the ground scenario.

Both the elected representatives responded positively to her plea and promised to take up the issue with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the earliest. They also concurred that Patil Puttappa should be accorded a befitting tribute in recognition of his contribution towards Kannada and Kannadigas, she has said in the release.

Ms. Patil has said that she urged them to take steps to include lessons on the life and contribution of Patil Puttappa in textbooks for schools and colleges. She also urged them to get a bust of his installed in his memory and a road named after him in Hubballi. She said that there is a need to allot five acres of land in Hubballi-Dharwad for the activities of PaPu Trust. The samadhi of Patil Puttappa at Halageri village in Haveri district should be developed, she added.

When contacted, she told The Hindu that there are a few technical issues that required to be sorted out with regard to the development of the tomb and both Mr. Joshi and Mr. Horatti have assured her of raising the issue with the Chief Minister so that they are resolved at the earliest.