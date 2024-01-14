Patil Puttappa remembered on his 104th birth anniversary

January 14, 2024 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Journalist, writer and activist Patil Puttappa, who led Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha (KVVS) for 52 years towards the cause of Kannada and Kannadigas, should always serve as a model and guide to all those committed to the cause, writer Srinivas Wadappai has said.

He was speaking at the 104th birth anniversary celebrations of Pa Pu (Patil Puttappa) at Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha in Dharwad on Sunday.

Mr. Wadappi said that Patil Puttappa, who was inspired by Mahatma Gandhi during his student days, worked persistently for the cause of Kannada.

As a companion of the former Chief Minister late Nijalingappa and chairman of the Border Area Development Authority and Kannada Kaavalu Samiti Patil Puttappa toured the entire State and suggested measures to be taken up by the government for the development of Kannada and Kannadigas, he said.

Presiding over the function, working president of the sangha Basavaprabhu Hosakeri said that the relevance of Patil Puttappa’s views has been realised by the entire State.

Without mincing words, Patil Puttappa gave suggestions to the government on a regular basis on issues concerning Kannada and he never hesitated to criticise those in power when they committed mistakes, he said.

Patil Puttappa, who was Rajya Sabha member for two terms, never hesitated to call a spade, a spade and had the wisdom and authority to even guide the government.

And, through his newspaper and periodicals, he also engaged himself in correcting society. His work as a journalist, writer and a Rajya Sabha member will always be remembered, he said.

Earlier, the dignitaries paid floral tributes to Patil Puttappa and founder of KVV Sangha Ra.Ha. Deshpande.

Shankar Halagatti made the introductory remarks and S.M. Rachayyanavar read out a Kannada poem written in memory of Puttappa.

KVVS office-bearers, family members of Patil Puttappa, including Manjula Harrogoppa, Ashok Patil, and others were present.