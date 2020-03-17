Patil Puttappa passes away at 99

Veteran journalist and Gandhian Patil Puttappa, better known as ‘Papu’, passed away here on Monday night after a brief illness. He was 99.

A journalist par excellence, writer, khadi activist, and a former Rajya Sabha member, Mr. Puttappa was a strong voice of Kannada and Kannadigas throughout his life. Mr. Puttappa was hospitalised about a month ago and had recently undergone a minor surgery at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences. Although he recovered and was responding to treatment, his health deteriorated in the last couple of days.

Recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, T.S.R. Award, and “Nadoja’, Mr. Puttappa was born at Kurubagoda village in the then undivided Dharwad district (now, Haveri district) to Siddalingappa and Mallamma.

During his school days he was influenced by the freedom movement and fondly remembered Mahatma Gandhi’s pat on his shoulder during his visit to Byadgi. The village boy then had his college education in Dharwad and became a law graduate in 1945. Although he went to Mumbai to take up legal profession, his interest in journalism brought him to Hubballi.

Mr. Puttappa then went to California for higher studies in journalism in 1949. On his return, despite not having a solid financial backing, he went on to launch Kannada magazine Prapancha in 1954, which soon became popular. He then started Sangama, a digest, and then the daily Vishwavani in 1959.

He also served as Rajya Sabha member from 1962 to 1974. He became president of Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad, in 1967 and was re-elected to the post for a record number of times. His work as president of ‘Kannada Kavalu Samiti’ towards protection and growth of Kannada is always remembered.

Known for his journalistic values, Mr. Puttappa also courted controversies for his straightforwardness. He is remembered for his active participation in the unification of Karnataka and in the Gokak agitation. Mr. Puttappa could fluently voice his views both in Kannada and English and was known for his sharp memory. Always a strong critic of the ruling dispensation, he never hesitated to call a spade a spade. Mr. Puttappa was always there for the cause of Kannada, and has penned over 50 works.

Several leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, had met him in hospital recently and Mr. Yediyurappa had announced the ‘Basava Award’ to the veteran journalist. In fact, the official presentation of the award was to take place at the hospital on Tuesday.

Mr. Puttappa is survived by a son and two daughters. The funeral will take place at Puttappa’s native place Halageri in Haveri district on Tuesday afternoon.

A host of political leaders have mourned his death.

