Patil Puttappa laid to rest with state honours in Haveri dist.

Journalist and Gandhian Patil Puttappa, better known as ‘Papu’, was buried with full state honours at his native village Halageri in Ranebennur taluk of Haveri district on Tuesday evening.

Home Minister and district in charge Basavaraj Bommai, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, former Minister H.K. Patil, a host of seers from various Lingayat mutts , writers, representatives of various organisations, and others attended the last rites. The mortal remains were buried in an arecanut farm.

Earlier, the mortal remains were taken out in a procession in the village before being kept for some time at Dodda Jatteppanavar Hall in the village to allow the public to pay tributes.

A journalist par excellence, writer, khadi activist and former Rajya Sabha member, Mr. Puttappa was a strong voice of Kannada and Kannadigas throughout his life.

He was the recipient of several awards, including the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award, the T.S.R. Award, and the Nadoja Award.

Mr. Puttappa was born in Kurubagonda village in the then undivided Dharwad district [now Haveri district] to Siddalingappa and Mallamma.

During his school days he was influenced by the freedom movement and he fondly remembered Mahatma Gandhiji’s pat on his shoulder during his visit to Byadgi.

He took up his college education in Dharwad and became a law graduate in 1945.

Although he went to Mumbai to take up the legal profession, his interest in journalism brought him to Hubballi where he began working as an editor.

Mr. Puttappa then went to California, the U.S., for higher studies in journalism in 1949. On his return, he launched the Kannada magazine Prapancha in 1954. He then started Sangama, a digest, and then the daily Vishwavani in 1959.

He also served as Rajya Sabha member from 1962 to 1974. He became the president of the Karnataka Vidyavardhaka Sangha, Dharwad, in 1967.

His work as president of ‘Kannada Kavalu Samiti’ towards the protection and the growth of Kannada is always remembered.

Known for his journalistic values, Mr. Puttappa also encountered controversies for his straightforward nature.

He is also remembered for his active participation in the unification of Karnataka and in the Gokak agitation.

Mr Puttappa could fluently voice his views both in Kannada and English and his impeccable memory till his days stunned many.

Many people paid their last respects to the mortal remains at his residence in Hubballi on Tuesday before it was taken to Dharwad where they were kept at the Karnatak Vidyavardhak Sangha for the public to pay tributes. Subsequently, the mortal remains were taken to Halageri village, where the burial took place after the rituals