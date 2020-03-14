Karnataka

Patil Puttappa critical but stable, say KIMS doctors

Veteran scribe and centenarian Patil Puttappa, who is being treated at the ICU of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital, continues to be critical but stable.

KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani told The Hindu that Mr. Puttappa was put on ventilator from Friday. “Although his condition is critical, he is stable. We are continuously monitoring him,” he said.

On Saturday, Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami visited the hospital to enquire after Mr. Puttappa. He met Mr. Puttappa’s family members and expressed hope of a quick recovery.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who will visit Belagavi on Sunday, is scheduled to visit the hospital at noon.

Mar 14, 2020

