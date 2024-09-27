Patil claims Raj Bhavan being used politically hence, blanket approval to CBI withdrawn

Claiming that a trend of playing politics through Raj Bhavan is rising in the recent years, Law Minister H.K. Patil has said that the State Cabinet has withdrawn the blanket approval given to the CBI to probe into matters related to Karnataka that require investigation for exactly the same reason.

“It is very unfortunate and the State Cabinet has decided to withdraw blanket permission to CBI as a precautionary measure,” the Minister said in Gadag on Friday.

“We have clearly seen this trend rise in the last two years. What is more, agencies like the CBI that are supposed to be independent have been politicised. Before the recent elections, the CBI conducted raids on members of a particular party. That is one of the reasons for the Cabinet decision (to withdraw blanket permission),” he said.

He also defended the Cabinet decision asking all Ministries not to respond to queries from the Governor’s office, without consulting the Cabinet. “That is because the Governor’s office is creating confusion and we want to avoid it,” he claimed.

Mr. Patil said that he did not agree with the demand of the former Congress MLA K.B. Koliwad that the Chief Minister should resign and face investigation in the MUDA scam.

“Mr. Koliwad does not seem to know that the BJP is playing politics through the Raj Bhavan. Siddaramaiah has taken an appropriate stand,” he claimed.