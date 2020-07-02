Patients will be condemned to die on streets if govt. does not act: HDK

Slamming the State government for its failure to ensure treatment to COVID-19 patients, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday said it was shocking to see patients being turned away due to lack of beds.
Taking to Twitter, he said: “The government has failed to protect citizens. The CM and his Cabinet wasted precious time by merely talking for last three months. As escalated COVID-19 numbers stare them in the face, they are now helpless.”
In another tweet, he said: “Even when you have a proven model in Kerala government, the Ministers waste time issuing contradictory statements and doing nothing. Karnataka suffers due to lack of coordination in the Cabinet.” “If the government does not get its act together, the day is not far when COVID-19 patients would be condemned to die on the streets. We are already seeing heart wrenching stories of patients being denied treatment.” In another tweet, he said: “I appeal to the government to consider my suggestions. This is no time for party politics.”
