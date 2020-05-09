Patients test positive again

Three COVID-19 patients who had recovered have tested positive again after a gap of nearly three weeks in Chitradurga.

P-751, P-752 and P-753 had recovered from COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. All the three had tested negative on April 19. After the completion of quarantine period of 28 days in Ahmedabad, they were allowed to travel to Karnataka.

P-751, P-752 and P-753 all are suffering from diabetes and hypertension and are aged 64 years.

District Health Officer Palaksha.C.L. told The Hindu that “the recurrence is due to low immunity and co-morbid conditions.”

He said 33 members including the three patients who are facing relapse had travelled for 48 hours in a private bus which has further lowered their immunity.

Three new cases

P-787, a 34-year-old man, P-788, a 26-year-old man, and P-789, a 17-year-old boy, tested positive on Saturday. All these three persons had come in a private bus from Ahmedabad in Gujarat to Chitradurga on May 5.

A total of 33 passengers travelled in the private bus from Ahmedabad and were stopped at the Chikkagondanahalli checkpost on NH-13 in Chitradurga taluk on May 5. They had gone to Ahmedabad to attend a religious meet and had taken permission from Gujarat government to travel back home.

Out of the 33 passengers, 18 are from Pavagada in Tumakuru district and 15 are from Chitradurga. They had gone to Ahmedabad before the lockdown and were stranded there after the lockdown was announced.

The 15 persons of Chitradurga have been quarantined for 21 days in a government hostel in Chitradurga and the other 18 have been quarantined in Pavagada.