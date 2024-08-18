ADVERTISEMENT

Patients suffer as doctors, medical students stage protest in Kalaburagi

Published - August 18, 2024 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors working in private and public hospitals along with medical students staging a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A large number of patients suffered on Saturday as doctors working in private and public sector hospitals across Kalyana Karnataka region staged a protest condemning the heinous incident of rape and murder of a doctor at a State-run hospital in Kolkata and demanded safety for health-care professional at their work place.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doctors of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital closed the entrance door for some time and staged their protest. Meanwhile, patients who reached the health facility for admission and routine check-up said that they were not entertained by the staff. Due to the protest and suspension of services by doctors, patients who had come from far-off rural places in view of their appointments for surgeries were at the receiving end.

Doctors and students from medical colleges took out a protest march and gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Doctors carrying banners and placards with messages such as “Raise your Voice before You Become Next Victim”, “Hand that Heel Should Not Bleed”, “No Mercy for Rapist”, “Violence against Doctors is Violence against Humanity” demanded stringent laws against rapists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US