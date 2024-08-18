GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patients suffer as doctors, medical students stage protest in Kalaburagi

Published - August 18, 2024 09:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors working in private and public hospitals along with medical students staging a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Doctors working in private and public hospitals along with medical students staging a protest at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

A large number of patients suffered on Saturday as doctors working in private and public sector hospitals across Kalyana Karnataka region staged a protest condemning the heinous incident of rape and murder of a doctor at a State-run hospital in Kolkata and demanded safety for health-care professional at their work place.

The doctors of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital closed the entrance door for some time and staged their protest. Meanwhile, patients who reached the health facility for admission and routine check-up said that they were not entertained by the staff. Due to the protest and suspension of services by doctors, patients who had come from far-off rural places in view of their appointments for surgeries were at the receiving end.

Doctors and students from medical colleges took out a protest march and gathered at the Deputy Commissioner’s office and raised slogans against the accused involved in the heinous crime.

Doctors carrying banners and placards with messages such as “Raise your Voice before You Become Next Victim”, “Hand that Heel Should Not Bleed”, “No Mercy for Rapist”, “Violence against Doctors is Violence against Humanity” demanded stringent laws against rapists.

