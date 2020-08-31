Patients protest at COVID-19 care centre over food served

Bengaluru

31 August 2020 00:02 IST

The police were called in on Sunday night after several patients at the COVID-19 care centre in Government Ayurvedic Medical College allegedly created a ruckus demanding non-vegetarian food.

The staff informed the authorities after the patients started accusing the management of ignoring their demands. “We pacified the patients and assured them that their demands would be met. The situation is back to normal,” a senior police officer said.

Advertising

Advertising