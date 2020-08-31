Karnataka

Patients protest at COVID-19 care centre over food served

The police were called in on Sunday night after several patients at the COVID-19 care centre in Government Ayurvedic Medical College allegedly created a ruckus demanding non-vegetarian food.

The staff informed the authorities after the patients started accusing the management of ignoring their demands. “We pacified the patients and assured them that their demands would be met. The situation is back to normal,” a senior police officer said.

