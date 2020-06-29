Patients in Bengaluru run from pillar to post for hospital beds

Bengaluru

29 June 2020 23:20 IST

‘Many hospitals sent us away saying they did not have a designated facility to treat COVID-19 patients’

Cases of patients and their families running from pillar to post looking for hospital beds appears to be emerging, as the number of COVID-19 cases rise.

A 42-year-old businessman, who runs a hardware store, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, but was allegedly refused treatment in eight private hospitals before he was finally admitted in Prakriya Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking to The Hindu, his wife said it was a nightmare running round several hospitals. “While a majority sent us back citing non-availability of beds, many private hospitals said they did not have a designated facility to treat COVID-19 patients. It was extremely exhausting. We left home at noon on Friday and returned home disappointed as none of the hospitals admitted my husband,” she said, adding that she was worried as her husband, who has blood pressure and diabetes, was feeling breathless.

Many hospitals refused to even allow them inside after learning that her husband had tested positive. “Some even sprayed disinfectant on us,” she said. “On Saturday, a community leader called us and informed us that a bed was available in Prakriya Hospital. We immediately admitted him and he is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit,” she added.

The experience has been equally harrowing for a 42-year-old garment worker, resident of Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, who is awaiting results of his COVID-19 test. After experiencing breathlessness and high fever, his family called for an ambulance and they were refused beds in nine hospitals. “The ambulance took us to three hospitals who said they did not have beds. The ambulance staff later told us to make our own arrangements and said they could not ferry us to more hospitals. So, I arranged for a car and we went to both private and government hospitals who told us they were out of beds,” said a neighbour, who accompanied them to the hospital.

He said the patient and three others travelled to hospitals in the city from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. The patient was finally admitted at a State-run government hospital in north Bengaluru. The family is still waiting for the COVID-19 result.

Doctors at both government and private hospitals admitted that the beds were fast filling and they had to turn away patients.

Many private hospitals pointed out that they had to turn away patients as they had still not set up the infrastructure to accommodate COVID-19 positive patients.