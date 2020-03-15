Patient with travel history tests negative in Dharwad

DHARWAD

15 March 2020 22:29 IST

A person who returned from a foreign country and was kept under observation here for suspected COVID-19 has tested negative.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa said that the person, who had travelled to Umrah, Mecca and Madina, arrived here on February 27 evening and was isolated at his residence.

During his quarantine period of 14 days, the person showed symptoms of cough and fever. Hence, he was kept under intense observation and his throat swab samples were sent to the RDL Laboratory in Shivamogga for testing on Saturday evening. The district administration received the medical report on Sunday evening and the person has tested negative for COVID-19.

This is the second suspected case, which has tested negative. So far, samples of two persons have been sent for tests and both are negative, she said.

Ms. Deepa said there are no suspected cases in the district and going by the health advisory, the administration in coordination with the Health Department has taken all measures to curtail the spread of this infection. She appealed to people not to panic or subscribe to fake news.