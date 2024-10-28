ADVERTISEMENT

Patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome treated successfully in Kalaburagi

Updated - October 28, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 14-year-old patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome at the Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of doctors at Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi has successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare condition called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN), along with breathing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder and director of the hospital Farooq Ahmad Manur, addressing presspersons on Sunday, said that the boy was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.

A team led by Srikanth and two intensivists Muzzamil and Satish identified the symptoms and observed the patient and initiated treatment.

Dr. Muzzamil and Dr. Satish said that the treatment included administration of intravenous immunoglobulin, along with a proper physiotherapy and regular exercises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Farooq said that early diagnosis has helped prevent further complications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US