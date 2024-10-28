Patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome treated successfully in Kalaburagi

A team of doctors at Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi has successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare condition called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN), along with breathing issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder and director of the hospital Farooq Ahmad Manur, addressing presspersons on Sunday, said that the boy was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.

A team led by Srikanth and two intensivists Muzzamil and Satish identified the symptoms and observed the patient and initiated treatment.

Dr. Muzzamil and Dr. Satish said that the treatment included administration of intravenous immunoglobulin, along with a proper physiotherapy and regular exercises.

Dr. Farooq said that early diagnosis has helped prevent further complications.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.