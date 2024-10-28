GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome treated successfully in Kalaburagi

Updated - October 28, 2024 07:25 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The 14-year-old patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome at the Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi.

The 14-year-old patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome at the Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of doctors at Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi has successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare condition called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN), along with breathing issues.

Founder and director of the hospital Farooq Ahmad Manur, addressing presspersons on Sunday, said that the boy was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.

A team led by Srikanth and two intensivists Muzzamil and Satish identified the symptoms and observed the patient and initiated treatment.

Dr. Muzzamil and Dr. Satish said that the treatment included administration of intravenous immunoglobulin, along with a proper physiotherapy and regular exercises.

Dr. Farooq said that early diagnosis has helped prevent further complications.

Published - October 28, 2024 07:24 pm IST

