Patient with Guillain-Barre Syndrome treated successfully in Kalaburagi

A team of doctors at Manur Multi Specialty Hospital in Kalaburagi has successfully treated a 14-year-old boy who was suffering from a rare condition called Guillain-Barre Syndrome, acute motor-sensory axonal neuropathy (AMSAN), along with breathing issues.

Founder and director of the hospital Farooq Ahmad Manur, addressing presspersons on Sunday, said that the boy was admitted to hospital 10 days ago.

A team led by Srikanth and two intensivists Muzzamil and Satish identified the symptoms and observed the patient and initiated treatment.

Dr. Muzzamil and Dr. Satish said that the treatment included administration of intravenous immunoglobulin, along with a proper physiotherapy and regular exercises.

Dr. Farooq said that early diagnosis has helped prevent further complications.