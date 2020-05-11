Patient who tested negative tests positive

A COVID-19 patient who had tested negative has tested positive again in Belagavi district.
Patient number 298, who had tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, has tested positive again.
The 50-year-old patient from Kudachi, who was suffering from heart ailment, had tested negative a few days ago and the doctors were planning to discharge him.
However, he tested positive again on Monday. However, the number of positive cases in the district was not altered as he is already a registered patient.
The patient is a native of Goa and has settled down in Kudachi as he has his business there. He had contracted the virus from the 45-year-old Patient number 245 who had a history of travelling to Delhi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.