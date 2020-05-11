Patient who tested negative tests positive

A COVID-19 patient who had tested negative has tested positive again in Belagavi district.

Patient number 298, who had tested negative for COVID-19 earlier this week, has tested positive again.

The 50-year-old patient from Kudachi, who was suffering from heart ailment, had tested negative a few days ago and the doctors were planning to discharge him.

However, he tested positive again on Monday. However, the number of positive cases in the district was not altered as he is already a registered patient.

The patient is a native of Goa and has settled down in Kudachi as he has his business there. He had contracted the virus from the 45-year-old Patient number 245 who had a history of travelling to Delhi.