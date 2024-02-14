Patient undergoes Frey’s procedure successfully in Belagavi hospital

February 14, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Belagavi

Doctors at KLE Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital conducted a successful total laparoscopic Frey’s procedure on a patient suffering from Chronic Calcific Pancreatitis.

A team led by surgeon Sudarshan Chaugale conducted the complex operation, including pancreatic head coring with lateral pancreaticojejunostomy.

However, it was done through laparoscopic incisions. This reduced the time taken by the patient to recover, said a release.

The 45-year-old woman who underwent the procedure recovered quickly and was discharged in five days. She was admitted to KLE Hospital after suffering from abdominal pain for two years.

Santosh Hajare of medical gastroenterology referred her to Dr. Chaugale.

