Patient roams around in auto in search of ICU bed in Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

19 April 2021 00:13 IST

A woman with an oxygen cylinder attached to her body roamed Kalaburagi city in an autorickshaw for nearly five hours searching for an ICU bed on Sunday.

The 55-year old woman, from Basava Nagar locality, was rushed to a private hospital after she complained of cough and respiratory complications. Since there was no ICU bed available at the time, the hospital authorities provided her with an oxygen cylinder as emergency care. The relatives of the woman then took her in an autorickshaw to many hospitals, including Dhanwantari Hospital, Vaatsalya Hospital, Crystal Hospital, and ESIC Hospital (a government establishment), searching for an ICU bed in vain.

When they did not get an ICU bed anywhere, they finally came to the district government hospital attached to Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). Since there was no ICU bed available at the GIMS hospital also, the woman was treated inside the autorickshaw itself for about three hours.

Realising the gravity of the patient’s condition, the GIMS authorities, somehow, managed to accommodate the patient in the ICU by adopting an additional oxygen flow meter to a machine that was already serving a patient. Whether or not the woman was a COVID-19 patient was not known when she was admitted to the hospital.