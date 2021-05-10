Patient found dead in Mysuru care centre

A COVID-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road in Mysuru, ended his life on Sunday.

Nanjanraj, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, who is the nodal officer for the centre, said the patient was admitted about three days ago. He was on oxygen support, but was found to have committed suicide in the toilet on Sunday.

Doctors described the patient, Devaraju, a resident of Azeez Sait Nagar here, as “disturbed”.

Meanwhile, Mysuru registered 1,854 COVID-19 cases on Sunday. Mysuru had been reporting between 2,000 and 3,000 cases every day from the last one week.

The number of deaths also saw a marginal decline, with 13 fatalities reported on Sunday. The total deaths in the pandemic reached 1,327 on Sunday.

Mysuru on Sunday had an active caseload of 15,601.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)