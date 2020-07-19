Patient dies, her relatives blameit on ‘negligence’ by doctors

Belagavi

19 July 2020 19:10 IST

Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences director denies the charge

Relatives of a COVID-19 positive person who died in the district hospital, Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences, have complained to the Deputy Commissioner stating that “negligence” by doctors and other staff led to the death of the patient.

The patient, a 31-year-old woman, who died in the district hospital on Sunday, was admitted to the hospital for diabetes-related complications. Her swab sample was collected on Friday and the results were out on Sunday. She died soon after.

Her relatives have complained that she was a victim of negligence. A video clip of her wringing in pain in the COVID-19 ward of the hospital was widely shared on social media.

Advertising

Advertising

However, director of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences Vinay Dastikop denied the allegations. He said that the condition of the woman was critical when she was brought to the hospital. “She was given oxygen. But we could not save her. That should not be seen as negligence,” he said.

He criticised the trend of people making videos of patients inside hospitals and sharing them on social media stating that it amounted to insulting the work of doctors and their staff who are striving to manage the pandemic.