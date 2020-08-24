Patient denied admission in four Belagavi hospitals

A patient suffered inconvenience as he was denied admission in the district civil hospital and three private hospitals in Belagavi on Sunday.
Duradundeppa Hugar, a farmer and a small businessman from Nidasosi village near Hukkeri, had consumed poison as he was unable to repay ₹ 2 lakh loan.
His wife, Akkamma, brought him to Belagavi for treatment.
Doctors in the district civil hospital did not admit the patient saying that the beds were full.
However, they gave him some first aid. The doctors administered him an intra-venous fluid and asked his wife to take him elsewhere. Then, the woman took her husband to three private hospitals which, however, refused to admit the patient. She went around with the patient and holding the bottle containing the intra-venous fluid in her hand. And, at a prestigious private hospital, a casualty doctor told her to deposit a huge sum of money before admission. But she could not afford it. She waited for some time for the doctors to reconsider.
When she realised that she could not get admission for a lower fee, she decided to go back to her village.
But, police officers, who traced her, said that the patient was admitted in a private hospital in Sankeshwar town and that he was out of danger now.
The picture of the woman standing by her husband while he was resting on a park bench outside a private hospital was widely shared on social media.
