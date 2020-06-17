Patient cured through plasma therapy discharged

The first patient to be successfully cured of COVID-19 infection through plasma therapy returned home on Wednesday after being discharged from the designated COVID hospital, Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS).
Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district-in-charge Jagdish Shettar along with KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antarani and Medical Superintendent Arunkumar Chavan wished the patient, a 65-year old truck driver (P 2170), with a bouquet before he returned home in a ambulance on Wednesday.
The truck driver who had returned from Maharashtra was admitted to KIMS with symptoms of cough, respiratory problems and fever on May 27. He was administered plasma therapy on May 28 and 29 after a 63-year old graveyard guard (P 363) who was cured of the infection agreed to donate blood for extraction of plasma. Subsequently the patient had shown signs of recovery.
A team led by Dr. Ramalingappa carried out the therapy.
Dr. Ramalingappa Antaratani told The Hindu that KIMS was planning to treat more COVID-19 patients through plasma therapy. At present there were four COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit. . He said that already they had plasma extracted from a donor and they would decide on transfusion based on the requirement.
