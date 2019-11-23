Patience, perseverance must for legal profession, says HC judge

High Court Judge H.T. Nagendra Prasad said that honesty, perseverance and patience would go a long way in achieving success in the legal profession. He was inaugurating the Seventh State-Level Moot Court Competition in Kannada by Karnataka State Law University here on Saturday.

Mr. Prasad said that after students completed their law education, they would be faced with various options, but he would advise them to choose the legal profession as it was a noble one.

Lauding the KSLU for organising the moot court in Kannada, he elaborated on the significance of the mother tongue and why it was important have such competitions in Kannada. Mr. Prasad also said that participation in an event itself meant a new experience that would bring new lessons.

Another judge of the High Court of Karnataka, P.G.M. Patil said that mooting made students familiar with complex concepts of the law and the exposure gained on such occasions would benefit students a great deal.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice Chancellor of KSLU P. Ishwara Bhat emphasised on the need for research, talent, communication skills and intelligence required for law students.

Registrar of KSLU R. Ravishankar made a presentation on ‘Women’s Rights in India - Honour Killings’. Registrar (Evaluation) G.B. Patil, Dean and Director of KSLU C.S. Patil and others were present. In all, 25 teams participated in the event.