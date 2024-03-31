Pathrakarthara Bhavan in Chamarajanagar comes under poll officials’ scanner

March 31, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Pathrakarthara Bhavan in Chamajanagar has come under the poll officials’ scanner for alleged poll code violation even as the district’s Working Journalists’ Union has taken serious exception to notice issued to the Department of Information and Public Relations to either close down the premises or take it under its control.

The Chief Executive Officer of Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat, who is also the nodal officer for Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, in a note dated March 28, alleged that the supporters of politicians and candidates contesting the coming Lok Sabha elections were “inducing” journalists through press conferences and interactions at the Parthakarthara Bhavan situated in PWD colony.

The note, which had been issued after a complaint was lodged with the Deputy Commissioner, alleged that the political leaders and candidates contesting the elections were making arrangements for food during press conferences and interactions with the media.

Pointing out that the Parthakarthara Bhavan in PWD colony in Chamarajanagar had been built with financial assistance from the State’s Department of Information and Public Relations, and political activities and even visits by politicians to government offices had been barred due to election code of conduct, the note lamented that political programmes were being conducted every day even after model code of conduct came into force.

While seeking installation of CCTV cameras in the Pathrakarthara Bhavan to monitor all the happenings in the premises and taking all necessary steps to preventing electoral misconduct and irregularities, the nodal officer for implementation of model code of conduct directed the officials of Department of Information to either close down the premises and take it under its control or allow political functions only after obtaining permission from the Deputy Commissioner.

But, president of Chamarajanagar District Working Journalists’ Union Devaraj Kappasoge has taken serious exception to the nodal officer’s note to the Department of Information and Public Relations.

Pointing out that Parthakarthara Bhavans across the State had been built with support and financial assistance from the government, he said the premises are used solely for press conferences and media interactions while the journalists visit the Parthakarthara Bhavan to gather news for their respective organisations.

Contending that the election officials had been “misinformed” about the happenings at the Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said the directions to close down the premises amounts to “highhandedness” against the media and press freedom. Any efforts to impose such curbs on Pathrakarthara Bhavan amounts to “suppressing” the media, he said.