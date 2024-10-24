Pathan is Cong. pick from Shiggaon

The Congress on Thursday announced the candidature of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan for the bypolls from the Shiggaon Assembly constituency. Mr. Pathan will face BJP’s Bharath Bommai, son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, MP.

Mr. Pathan contested from the same seat in the 2023 Assembly elections and lost to Mr. Basavaraj Bommai by a margin of 35,978 votes. The JD (S) had secured 13,928 votes. Mr. Bommai has been representing this constituency since 2008.

Leaders of the Muslim community have been demanding the ticket for a person of their community. In 1999, Syed A. Khadri had won the seat on JD (S) ticket.

With this, the Congress has announced its candidates for all three Assembly segments which will go to the polls on November 13.

