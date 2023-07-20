HamberMenu
Patent for medicinal patch

July 20, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Raghavendra V. Kulkarni, Registrar, BLDE University.

Raghavendra V. Kulkarni, Registrar, BLDE University. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of scientists from BLDE Deemed University has won a patent for an innovative method of administering drugs to patients.

The Patent Office, Union government, has granted patent for 20 years, under the Patents Act.

The patent has been granted for the development of “pharmaceutical formulations of electro-responsive smart hydrogel for transdermal drug delivery”.

The patent applicant is Raghavendra V. Kulkarni, Registrar of the university and pharmaceutical scientist.

His team from the Sri Sanganabasava Mahaswami College of Pharmacy includes Sudha B. Patil, Krishnacharya Akkamanchi and Kushal K. Das.

The patented method involves reaching medicine to targeted organs through the skin, at regulated timings, through a patch applied on the skin. The method is expected to ensure painless drug delivery at affordable prices. It is scalable, said a release.

