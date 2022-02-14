Pat for Karnataka from National SC Commission member

Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation Act 2013 lauded

The Karnataka Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal Sub-Allocation (SCSP and TSP) Act 2013 has received appreciation from member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Anju Bala.

Ms. Bala, who was in Mysuru on Monday to hold a review meeting with the officials of the district administration, expressed her appreciation over the allocation of a budget in all departments in proportion to the population of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the State and the steps taken to ensure that the programmes are implemented.

Ms. Bala, who was accompanied by the Commission’s Director S.K. Singh, reviewed the cases booked under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Officials of the Social Welfare Department, who were present at the meeting, said families, which had been subjected to atrocities, were being provided with compensation immediately and added that a total of ₹2.2 crore compensation has been paid so far this financial year.

Police officials, who participated in the meeting, said the police was booking the cases soon after receiving complaints in the regard and was taking up investigation in the matter. However, Ms. Bala noted that the quantum of punishment in the cases was not enough while opining that the same should be increased.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta denied that there had been any instances of delay by the police in booking cases after receiving complaints. Also, he said the police holds a meeting every month to receive complaints from Scheduled Castes.

Ms. Bala expressed her satisfaction over the early resolution of the cases on atrocities against Scheduled Castes as well as the systematic conduct of quarter-yearly awareness meetings in Mysuru district in comparison to other States.

Ms. Bala, who also reviewed the admission of students belonging to Scheduled Castes to schools, noted with satisfaction that the numbers were in proportion to the population of Scheduled Castes. She advised the officials to ensure that the 13 students, who were out of school, should be readmitted soon.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham, Superintendent of Mysuru district Police R Chetan, Chief Executive Officer of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat A.M. Yogesh and Joint Director of Social Welfare Department Malathi.