Pat for govt. officials

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said the role of officials in reaching the government’s welfare schemes to the needy was significant.

He spoke after laying a foundation stone for the construction of an auditorium of the Karnataka State Government Employees Association at Shivamogga on Wednesday. The association is building the auditorium to mark the association’s 100th anniversary.

The State government has been spending a considerable amount in ensuring better administration. The officers should work with honesty and dedication. The public should not be made to visit offices repeatedly unnecessarily, he said.

Ayanur Manjunath, MLC, demanded that the State government cancel the new pension scheme and reintroduce the old scheme. “If Chief Minister Yediyurappa does not cancel the new pension scheme, it will be difficult to cancel in the future”, he opined.

Elected representatives, senior officers were present at the programme. The auditorium is coming up at a cost of ₹ 12 crore and it would be completed within two years.