ADVERTISEMENT

Past elections a pointer to voters’ apathy in Mysuru urban

March 23, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

With the Assembly elections for the State set to be announced anytime now poll preparations are constantly under review while the authorities are also striving to increase the voting percentage through awareness drives and programmes.

The  Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) is one such endeavour under which a slew of events are held to create public awareness on the importance of voting. Recently, a candle light march was conducted in Mysuru as part of SVEEP and the Deputy Commissioner, K.V. Rajendra, underlined the importance of creating awareness among every citizen and the need for the public to exercise their franchise.

But an analysis of the voting percentage of earlier elections indicates that SVEEP is more important and required in urban areas than in the rural hinterland in Mysuru where the voting percentage has constantly been hovering around 80 per cent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance the Chamaraja segment in Mysuru city is reckoned to have the maximum number of educated voters. But the voting percentage is among the least. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the polling per centage was 59.67. The total number of electors was 2,35,672 of whom only 1,37,904 exercised their franchise.

In Krishnaraja Assembly segment it was no better and the polling percentage was 59.54. Out of 2,47,135 registered voters only 1,47,235 people ventured to go out and exercise their franchise.

Narasimharaja segment has a similar tale and there were 2,62,066 registered voters against which only 1,61,939 people voted, the polling percentage being 61.79. This is true of even the earlier elections and the higher the urbanisation and the number of ‘’educated’’ voters, the lower the turnout.

The voting in Mysuru rural has always presented a picture of contrast. Inn H.D.Kote, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and has a high percentage of tribal voters reckoned to be educationally ‘’backward’’, the polling percentage has been higher. In 2018 there were 2,14,900 registered voters against which 1,71,061 people exercised their franchise and the voting percentage was 79.60.

In Hunsur with a sizeable presence of adivasis who live in hamlets and are struggling for rehabilitation ever since their eviction, the voting percentage was 83.04 in the 2018 elections. In K.R.Nagar, the voting percentage was 85.87 while in Periyapatna it was 86.31. Nanjangud had a voting percentage of 78.57 while in T.Narsipur the polling percentage was 78.29.

Chamundeshwari constituency, which is a mix of Mysuru rural and urban conglomerate, had a voting percentage of 76.48 while in Varuna the polling percentage as 79.20. The low turnout in urban Mysuru is true of earlier elections as well.

Observers point out that though the educated voters are among the most vocal in complaining of lack of civic amenities and decry the ‘’administrative apathy’’ to their concerns, they are not proactive when it comes to exercising their franchise. The rural belt is beset with existential issues such as agrarian crisis, lack of support price, farmers’ suicide etc., and yet the rural electorate take their responsibility seriously.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US