Passing out parade of first batch of 756 Agniveers held 

August 04, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru:

A passing out parade of the first batch of 756 Agniveers from all arms and services who had been recruited into the Indian Army as part of the Agnipath scheme was held on Friday at the ASC Centre and College.

Commandant of the ASC Centre and College Lt. Gen. B.K. Repswal, who reviewed the parade, said that it was a matter of great pride that the first batch of the Agnieveers who had successfully completed their training with hardwork, dedication, and enthusiasm were finally passing out after 31 weeks of rigorous training and beyond doubt the moment would be recorded in the golden page of the history of the Armed Forces.

Welcoming the Agnieevrs into the Indian Army, Lt. Gen. Repswal asserted that they take oath to serve the great nation with utmost dedication, honesty, integrity and be always ready to sacrifice themselves, if called upon.

He also expressed his admiration for the parents of the Agniveers, acknowledging their contribution to the country and for raising men of honour who are all set to be part of one of the strongest armies in the world.

As part of the display of physical and military skills, the passing out parade was followed by ASC Tornadoes motorcycle team display. The Tornadoes displayed their skill of daredevilry and coordination leaving the audience in awe of their performance. This was followed by a Taekwondo display showing the skills and power of self-discipline and arduous close combat training. A physical training display where the recruits swept across the ground in the air, leaping through the ring of fire displaying their physical, athletic abilities and mental robustness was also part of the display.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Agnipath scheme aims at providing an opportunity to the youth, who may be keen to don the uniform by attracting young talent from the society, who are more in tune with contemporary technological trends and would in turn plough back skilled, disciplined and motivated productive citizens into the society after completion of their four year tenure with the armed forces.