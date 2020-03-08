Karnataka

Passing-out parade held in Karnataka

The passing-out parade of the fourth batch of civil police constables and the first batch of armed reserve police constables, who underwent training at Police Training School at Shantigrama near here, was held on Saturday.

Yallappa S. Umadi,from Athani in Belagavi district, secured the Sarvothama award for his best performance in the training period. He is a law graduate.

P. Harishekharan, IGP (Training), received the guard of honour on the occasion.

